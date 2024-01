ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for Astana city and Akmola region, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thus, ground blizzard is expected in Astana December 30. Chance of storm is 85-90%.



Snowstorm, fog and black ice as well as gusting wind up to 15-20mps are forecast for Akmola region December 30-31.