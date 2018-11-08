Snowstorm, black ice forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather situation will remain unchanged in Kazakhstan where unstable weather and precipitation keep annoying the citizens. Some areas will be hit by gusting wind and snowdrift. Fog and black ice are forecast as well.

Residents of western regions will enjoy warm and shiny weather this week.



Kazakhstan's main forecaster Kazhydromet says Akmola, Kostanay regions will be stricken by a gusting wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s in the daytime in Akmola region. Black ice, snowstorm and fog are predicted for some areas.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Snowstorm, black ice and strong gusts of wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast as well. Wind gusts in parts of North Kazakhstan region will sometimes reach 23-28m/s.



Black ice and gusting wind are expected in Pavlodar region.



Foggy and windy weather (15-20m/s) are forecast for Almaty and Zhambyl regions.



Wind speed in Kyzylorda region, at night in Turkestan region, and in the daytime in Aktobe region will increase to 15-20 m/s. Fog will descend in parts of Turkestan, Mangystau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions as well.