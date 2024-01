PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for January 23 in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Snowstorm, black ice and fog are forecast in the region on Wednesday, Kazhydromet says. Gusts of southwestern wind will sometimes reach 15-20mps.

Snowstorm will hit the city of Petropavlovsk while wind speed will increase to 15-20mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.