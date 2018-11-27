Snowstorm, black ice predicted in Kazakhstan Nov 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of Kazakhstan will be hit by precipitation on Tuesday. Heavy precipitation is expected in mountainous areas of southern regions. Some parts will see foggy and windy weather as well as black ice and snowstorm today, Kazhydromet says.

Gusts of wind in Almaty region will reach 15-20mps (25mps in the area of Zhalanashkol). Fog will blanket the region at night.



Fog and black ice as well as strong gusts of wind are forecast for Akmola and Kostanay regions.



North Kazakhstan region will be hit by snowstorm and fog is expected in some areas.



Gusting wind as well as snowstorm will strike East Kazakhstan region.



Foggy weather and ice slick are forecast for Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed in Turkestan and Zhambyl regions will increase to 15-23mps.



Gusts of wind in Pavlodar region and in the daytime in Aktobe region will increase to 15-20mps.



Fog will cover parts of Karaganda, Atyrau and Mangistau regions.