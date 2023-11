ASTANA. KAZINFORM - January 2 due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, poor visibility roads were closed in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform refers to Emergency Committee.

Bad weather has shut down "Karaganda-Ayagoz Bugaz" (707-900 km) , "Omsk-Maikapchagai-Buran-Terekty" (22-124 km) and "Kurchum-Kalzhyr" (0-131 km) roads of East Kazakhstan region.