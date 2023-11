Snowstorm closed roads in two regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowstorm has restricted vehicular movement in two regions of Kazakhstan, according to RSE "Kazakhavtodor".

In the East Kazakhstan region blizzard shut down roads: 1. "Karaganda-Ayagoz Bugaz" (704-900 km); 2. "Omsk-Maikapchagai" (942-1002 km); In addition the region restricted traffic of trucks with trailers and semi-trailers on the roads: 3. "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zyryanovsk-Rakhmanov" (6-66 km); 4. "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zyryanovsk-Rakhmanov" (100-167 km); 5. "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha- border with Russian Federation" (54-102 km); 6. Movement for public and freight transport has been restricted on "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha-border with Russia Federation" (108-123 km). In Karaganda region due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, limiting visibility) vehicular traffic is restricted on "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" road section (1492-1854 km).