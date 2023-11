ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roads in Aktobe region are closed due to snowstorm and low visibility, Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs website reads.

On January 30 starting 5:50 pm movement of all types of vehicles on highway of republican significance "Kandyagash-Emba, Shalkar-Irgiz" (92-257 km g.Emba-g.Shalkar) is resrticted due to deteriorating weather conditions.