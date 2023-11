ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roads in East Kazakhstan region were closed due to snowstorm causing poor visibility, Kazhydromet reports.

"Starting 3:00 pm January 20 due to deteriorating weather conditions (snowstorm, poor visibility) regional significance roads "Charsk-Bakyrchik "(0-42 km), "Bakyrchik-Bursak"(0-18 km) were closed for all types of vehicles", says the report.