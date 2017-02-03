  • kz
    Snowstorm closes roads in two regions

    18:58, 03 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roads in Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions were closed due to snowstorm and low visibility, Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

    On February 3 In Zhambyl region due to deteriorating weather conditions (snowstorm, low visibility) section of the republican importance road "Almaty-Tashkent" (534-593 km) was closed for all types of vehicles.

    In the South-Kazakhstan region on February 3 section of the republican importance road "Termez-Tashkent-Almaty" (593-632 km) was closed for all types of vehicles.

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
