    Snowstorm, gusting wind predicted in N Kazakhstan

    16:47, 27 December 2018
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for Friday in the North Kazakhstan region which will be hit by gusting wind and snowstorm.

    According to Kazhydromet, snowstorm will strike some areas of the region in the daytime tomorrow. Southeastern wind will reach 15-20mps and sometimes 25mps.

    The local emergencies department warns the authorities and residents to take measures to prevent any emergencies and ensure normal life.

    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
