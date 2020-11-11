Snowstorm, ice, wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Nov 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather forecast has been issued for Kazakhstan on November 11, Kazinform reports.

Strong wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 25mps, fog, ice, and snowstorm are expected to hit in places throughout the country. Only the southeast is to see the weather without precipitation.

Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are to brace for occasional fog, ice, snowstorm, and wind at 15-20mps, which is to reach up to 23mps in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions in the afternoon.

Karaganda region is to be hit locally by ice, snowstorm, wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 25mps.

Occasional fog and ice are to hit locally Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions; wind is to blow 15-20mps in West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions in the afternoon.

Fog is to coat Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Mangistau regions here and there and wind at 15-20mps is to hit Zhambyl and Mangistau regions. Wind is to blow 15-20mps in places in Kyzylorda region.