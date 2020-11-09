Snowstorm, ice, wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Nov 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The national weather forecaster has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan on November 9, Kazinform reports.

The cyclone in the Murmansk area is to influence the weather in much of Kazakhstan, bringing unstable weather conditions as well as precipitation (rains and snow), with the latter being strong in mountainous areas of Turkestan region.

Strong wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the north and south, fog, ice as well as snowstorm in the north and east are expected to hit the country locally. Only the southwest is to enjoy the weather without precipitation due to an anticyclone trough.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions are to brace for strong wind blowing 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps. Occasional fog, ice slick, and low snowstorm are predicted as well.

Wind at 15-20mps and fog are to hit Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions locally.

Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions as well as in the afternoon Manistau and Kyzylorda regions are to see wind reach 15-20mps in places; in the afternoon dust storm is to hit Kyzylorda region.