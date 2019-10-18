Snowstorm, powerful wind forecast for northern Kazakhstan Oct 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected in major part of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fog, sleet, strong wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket some areas of Karaganda region. Wind intensification is also predicted for the region as well as blizzard and black ice during night hours.

In the East Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions, during night in Almaty region wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s.

Foggy weather will rule the day in Akmola region. Wind of 15-20 m / s is expected here as well.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions during night and morning hours.

Ground frosts of 3°C are predicted for Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.