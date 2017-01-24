  • kz
    Snowstorm, precipitations and fog forecasted for most parts of Kazakhstan

    07:46, 24 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts unstable weather with snow, snowstorm, fog, ice, strong winds in Kazakhstan on Tuesday with the movement of atmospheric fronts.

    Strong wind up to 15-20 m/s expected in Akmola and Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

    In Almaty region fog, ice and strong winds during the night up to 18-23 m/s in places.

    In Zhambyl region - patchy fog, ice, blizzard, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s in places.

    In South-Kazakhstan - patchy fog, ice, blizzard, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Kyzylorda - patchy fog, ice, blizzard, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Mangistau region - snowstorm, fog, ice.

    In Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions - in places blizzard, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Pavlodar region is - snowstorm, strong wind up to 17-22, with gusts up to 25 m/s.

    In Karaganda region - snowstorm, fog, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, gusts up to 23 m/s.

    In East Kazakhstan region - snowstorm, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, gusts up to 25 m/s.

     

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
