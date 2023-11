ASTANA. KAZINFORM Road traffic was limited in Almaty region due to snowstorm, Kazakhavtodor press service reports.

"Today, November 28, 2016 in Almaty region due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, limited visibility) movement of all types of vehicles on "Saryozek-Koktal" road from 3 to 80 km between Saryozek and Basshi settlements is restricted from 27.11.2016, 19:30", reads a statement.