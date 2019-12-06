  • kz
    Snowstorm to grip Kazakhstan

    19:05, 06 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    High wind will batter tomorrow Kyzylorda region. Chances of storm are high.

    Strong wind gusting 15-20, locally 23 m/s will sweep across Kostanay region on December 7 with snowstorm predicted in the nighttime.

    Ground blizzard, patches of fog and ice-slick, high wind will hit Aktobe region on Saturday.

    Petropavlovsk will also face snowstorm and ice slick with wind rolling at a speed of 23-28 m/s.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
