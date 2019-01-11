  • kz
    Snowstorm to grip W Kazakhstan

    18:35, 11 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowstorm, fog and storm are forecast to hit Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions on January 12, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

    Snowstorm, fog and wind gusting 15-20m/s are expected on Saturday in Kostana region. Snowstorm and wind blowing 18 m/s are to sweep through Kostanay city during the day. Chances of storm are high.

    Heavy precipitations, ice slick, drift storm and wind gusting 15-20 m/s are predicted to strike West Kazakhstan tomorrow. Uralsk will face patches of fog, snowstorm, ice slick and wind gusting up to 18 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

    Tags:
    Kostanay region Kazhydromet West Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
