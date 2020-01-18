Snowstorm to persist in Kazakhstan Jan 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snowfall, gusting wind and blizzard will persist today across northern and eastern regions of the country, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the meteorological service, southwestern regions will be influenced by a regular cyclone which will bring rains and snow. No precipitation is forecast in southern areas. Fog and ice slick will persist in some areas.

Snowstorm, a 15-20mps wind sometimes gusting to 23-28mps and 30mps will hit East Kazakhstan region. Black ice is forecast in some areas.

Pavlodar region will see blizzard and nighttime gusting wind up to 23-28mps and 30mps. Black ice is predicted for some areas.

Blizzard, foggy and windy conditions are forecast Karaganda, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind in Karaganda region will increase to 23-28mps.

Snowstorm and a 15-20mps wind sometimes increasing to 23-28mps and fog are predicted for Akmola region.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Foggy and windy weather is forecast in Zhambyl, Aktobe regions.

Black ice and fog are expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangistau regions as well.