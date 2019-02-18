Snowstorm to sweep across regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning has been issued for Mangystau, Turkestan regions and Shymkent city, Kazhydromet reports.

Snowstorm, ice slick and wind gusting 17-22 m/s are expected tomorrow to sweep across Mangistau region.



Aktau is set to face on Tuesday snowstorm, ice slick and northeast wind gusting 15-20 m/s on February 19. Chances of storm are high.



Turkestan is predicted to face tomorrow fog, ice slick and southwest wind gusting up to 25 m/s.



Strong wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s is expected to hit Shymkent on Tuesday morning and during the day.