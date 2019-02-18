  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Snowstorm to sweep across regions of Kazakhstan

    17:24, 18 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning has been issued for Mangystau, Turkestan regions and Shymkent city, Kazhydromet reports.

    Snowstorm, ice slick and wind gusting 17-22 m/s are expected tomorrow to sweep across Mangistau region.

    Aktau is set to face on Tuesday snowstorm, ice slick and northeast wind gusting 15-20 m/s on February 19. Chances of storm are high.

    Turkestan is predicted to face tomorrow fog, ice slick and southwest wind gusting up to 25 m/s.

    Strong wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s is expected to hit Shymkent on Tuesday morning and during the day.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!