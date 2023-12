NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet has issued snowstorm warning in Aktobe and Akmola regions of Kazakhstan.

Kazhydromet warned residents of Aktobe region about fog and icy roads. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Foggy weather is also predicted for Kokshetau town of Akmola region. South-western wind is expected to gust to 15-20 m/s. Chance of storm in the region is 85-90%.