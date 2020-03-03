  • kz
    Snowstorms and wind to batter Kazakhstan Tue

    07:33, 03 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, March 3, weather without precipitations, while the country’s north, south and east are to observe rain and snow forming ice black around, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog, black ice, ground blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s are forecast to hit Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

    Black ice, ground blizzard and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are to roll today through East Kazakhstan. Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan regions are to wake up to foggy and windy morning.

    Patchy fog and wind gusting 15-20 m/s are to coat Kyzylorda region. Fog is also expected to blanket West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay regions.


