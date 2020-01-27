  • kz
    Snowstorms delay all flights at Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport

    10:14, 27 January 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All the flights are delayed at the Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport due to snowstorms, the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reports.

    The wind gusts reach now 20 m/s, sometimes up to 24 m/s, its Facebook post reads.

    The wind is forecast to batter at a speed of 27 m/s. As a result, all domestic and international flights in and out of Kazakh capital are delayed for an indefinite period of time.


    Photo credit: pbs.twimg.com


