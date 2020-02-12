  • kz
    Snowstorms heading towards Kazakhstan

    13:04, 12 February 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atmospheric fronts shifting from the European part of Russia will bring snowfalls, strong wind, and snowstorms to the northern regions of Kazakhstan and lead to snow shifts on the roads.

    The cyclone from Central Asia will cause precipitations, fog, black ice in the southern and eastern regions and trigger snowfalls and snowstorms in the east of Kazakhstan. Thereat, air temperatures will be 2...5 degrees Celsius above normal annual.


