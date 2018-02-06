  • kz
    Snowstorms, ice expected in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

    07:38, 06 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, frontal passage will cause snow and snowstorms on the larger part of the country's territory with the exception of south, north and north-west. Mets warn of strong winds, fog, and ice.    

    Strong winds up to 18-23 m/s and fog are expected in Almaty, Zhambyl and Mangistau regions.

    Wind speeds in West Kazakhstan region will be reaching 15-20 m/s. Kazhydromet forecasts fog and ice on the roads.

    Parts of Atyrau region will also be covered in fog. Winds here will strengthen up to 18 m/s. Motorists are advised to use caution due to icy road conditions.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and snowstorms are expected in parts of East Kazakhstan region on Tuesday.

    Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

     

