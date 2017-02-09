  • kz
    Snowstorms, strong winds to hit Kazakhstan on Thursday

    07:51, 09 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In most parts of the country on Thursday meteorologists expect snow. In the mountainous areas - heavy precipitation, fog, sleet, blizzard and strong wind. No precipitations only in the western part of the country, Kazhydromet reported.

    In places in Akmola region - snowstorm, fog, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s with gusts in the afternoon up to 23 m/s.

    In Almaty region at night in Zhalanashkol district forecasters expect wind up to 17-22 m/s with gusts u[ to 25 m/s.

    In Zhambyl region - patchy fog, blizzard, sleet and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s, in the south-west of the region gusts up to 30 m/s.

    In South Kazakhstan region - patchy fog, sleet, strong wind (15-20 m/s), in the afternoon wind will reach 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23 m/s.

    Strong wind (15-20 m/s) is also expected in some places of Kyzylorda region at night.

    On the most part of Kostanay region mets expect blizzard and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

    In North-Kazakhstan region blizzard and strong wind (15-20 m/s) in places.

    In parts of Pavlodar region - snowstorm during the day. Strong wind (15-20 m/s) is expected in most parts of the region, in places wind gusts will reach 25 m/s.

    In Karaganda region - patchy fog, snowstorm, strong wind (15-20 m/s), wind gusts in some places will reach 23-28 m/s and sometimes over 30 m/s.

    In East Kazakhstan - patchy fog, snowstorm, strong wind (15-20 m/s) with gusts up to 25 m/s.

     

