    Snowstorms to eye northern regions of Kazakhstan this week

    13:23, 16 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A quick change in atmospheric processes will provide for a speedy change in the weather, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

    In the coming three days, October 17-19, cold atmospheric fronts will move through the territory of Kazakhstan.

    Therefore, overcast weather is expected to batter the country. Black ice, rude northwest wind and rain may lead to snowstorms in the northern areas of Kazakhstan.

