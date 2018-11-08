Snowy and rainy forecast for E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall and rain are forecast to douse East Kazakhstan region on November 9, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard, fog, ice-slick, and gusty southwestern wind will be seen in the region tomorrow.



Meteorologists predict that snowfall, rain, blowing snow, and ice slick will descend on Ust-Kamenogorsk on November 9. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 15-20 mps.



Semey will observe snowy and rainy conditions on Friday as well. Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.