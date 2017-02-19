Snowy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowy weather will dominate in the territory of Kazakhstan on February 19. Heavy snowfall is expected in southern parts of the country. Fog and ice slick, blizzard and strong wind are predicted as well.

According to Kazhydromet, blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s will hit Akmola region.

Fog and ice slick and nighttime wind speed increase to 17-22m/s are forecast for Almaty region.

Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will have foggy weather today. Ice slick and blizzard are forecast too. Gusts of wind will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s. In South Kazakhstan region, wind speed will increase to 25m/s.

Fog and black ice and daytime wind speed increase to 15-20m/s are forecast for Kyzylorda region.

Blizzard will strike Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Wind speed will rise to 15-20m/s. Gusts of wind in Aktobe region will increase to 23m/s.

Blizzard is expected in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Fog is predicted at night and in the morning. Wind speed will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes to 23-28m/s.

Fog and blizzard as well as strong wind are predicted for Pavlodar region.

Fog and ice slick as well as blizzard and stiff wind are predicted for Karaganda region.

Blizzard and ice slick and strong wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes to 25m/s are forecast for the East Kazakhstan region.