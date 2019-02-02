Snowy weather predicted in western, northern Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 2, no precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan, except for the western and northern regions. There will be patches of fog, ice slick, blizzard, strong winds, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

Patches of fog and blizzard are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second in Kostanay, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.

In Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions, there will be patches of fog and ice slick. Besides, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions will see 15-20 mps wind.

Patchy fog is expected in Turkestan, Atyrau and Karaganda regions. In Turkestan region, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps.



Pavlodar region will see a snowstorm.

As for East Kazakhstan region, severe frost is expected.