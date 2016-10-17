Snowy winter forecast in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts that winter will come to Kazakhstan early and it will be snowy, Kazinform reports.

"The weather in November will be unstable, with frequent precipitation, fogs and black ice. Air temperature in most regions will be normal, while the level of precipitation will be higher than normal. As per a long-term forecast, winter will come to Kazakhstan early with a lot of snow," Director of Kazhydromet Marina Schmidt told a briefing today.



According to her, snow will cover northern regions of the country in the first half of November and southern regions in the second half.



Sharp air temperature decrease is predicted in the second and third decades of November. Thus, the mercury will drop to -15-27°C at night in northern, central and eastern regions (-6-8°C in the daytime) and to -5-12°C in western, southern and south-eastern regions (0-5°C in the daytime).