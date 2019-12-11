So happy to be back home – Gennady Golovkin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s IBF and IBO middleweight Gennady Golovkin is back in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The boxer took to his Instagram to share a photo of him in his hometown of Karaganda, captioning it: «So happy to be back home».

Earlier it was reported that Gennady Golovkin had met with governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek to discuss the restoration of sports facilities in Karaganda, especially those in Maikuduk district.