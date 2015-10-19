SOCAR drills new oil well in Caspian Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started work on drilling of a new well at 'Oil Rocks' field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, SOCAR said Oct. 19.

The daily flow rate of the well No. 2614, drilled from the platform No.418A, is 10 metric tons of oil, while its project depth reaches 980 meters, the statement said.

Currently, SOCAR is implementing the program on stabilizing and increasing the oil production volume. To this end, the State Oil Company drills wells both at onshore and offshore fields in Azerbaijan.

The company produced 5.54 million tons of oil from offshore and onshore fields of the country in January-August 2015, or 1.4 percent less than in the same period of 2014 (5.62 million tons).

In total, SOCAR produced over 8.32 million metric tons of oil in 2014, compared to 8.31 million metric tons in 2013.

Over 42.4 million metric tons of oil was produced in Azerbaijan in 2014, compared to 43.5 million metric tons in 2013. For more information go to Trend.az.