Sochi to arrange tourist tours to EXPO-2017 in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Sochi city Anatoly Pakhomov promised to help in arranging tourist tours to the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

"Sochi city has a great experience in holding of large-scale events such as the Olympic Games, world championships. When we had a meeting with the Astana administration today, the Astana Mayor asked me how we could help in increasing the tourist flow to the EXPO-2017. I answered that our federal tour operator represented by Ilya Umansky was ready to work on implementing this task," he said.

Besides, representatives of Sochi said they were ready to share experience in organization of the volunteer movement, logistics and other spheres.



