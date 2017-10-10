Sochi to host EAEU leaders on Oct 11

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Sochi on 11 October, BelTA learned from the press service of the Kremlin.

"This is this year's second meeting of the heads of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. It will be attended by the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan's prime minister," the Kremlin said.



The EAEU leaders will sum up the intermediate results of the joint work and outline the areas of work for the future. They are expected to approve the EAEU digital agenda guidelines until 2025. This is a policy document which will enable the member states to jointly develop e-commerce and promote digital technologies on the markets for goods, services, capital and labor.



The meeting will also review the cooperation in space and geo-information services. The EAEU are set to pass a decision to develop an interstate program for integration of the space remote sensing systems in the EAEU member states and to build up the joint orbital grouping of space vehicles.



The Eurasian Economic Commission will submit a report on the status of competition in the cross-border markets of the EAEU member states and the measures taken to combat violations. It will also report on the progress in the development of the road map for gradual harmonization of the national laws regulating natural monopolies.



A number of documents on the practical aspects of the functioning of the Eurasian Economic Union and its bodies are being prepared for signing. The presidents intend to approve the EAEU 2018 budget, to approve the nominees to the posts of the chairman of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union and his deputies and set the amounts of judicial duties. Following the meeting a decision will be made on Russia taking over the chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2018.



The participants of the meeting will also examine the cooperation with the states - parties of the CIS, and also consider the EAEU guidelines of international activities in 2018. This is a comprehensive document defining the contours of the cooperation with foreign states, international organizations and integration associations, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .