Social Democrats appoint Federal Railways CEO as Austria&#39;s Chancellor

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The current chief of the Austrian Federal Railways, Christian Kern, is due to take office as the new Austrian chancellor and the head of the country's Social-Democratic Party (SPO), local APA news agency reported Friday.

According to the news agency, all SPO wings voted in favor of Kern's appointment after the resignation of Austrian Chancellor and SPO leader Werner Faymann.

In a surprise decision, Faymann stepped down on Monday as the head of state and SPO leader, saying he had lost support of his party, Sputniknews.com reports.

Photo: © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak