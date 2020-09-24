Social Health Insurance Fund to provide over KZT159bn to fight COVID-19, pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over KZT159bn for COVID-19 and pneumonia battle is to be provided by the Social Health Insurance Fund, Bolat Tokezhanov, Chairman of the Board of the Fund told a press conference at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr.Tokezhanov, out of KZT159bn, 50.5 billion tenge will be spent to treat COVID-19 patients, KZT91.9 - to increase compensation for health workers engaged in anti-epidemic measures, KZT4.2bn – to provide hospitals with PCR tests, around KZT1.5bn – on in-patient services at home, KZT10bn – on out-patient PCR testing, and KZT2.4bn – on mobile crews.

He went on to say that between March and July this year, KZT37bn had been spent on treatment of COVID-19 patients, conducting of over 500 thousand tests by PCR, and the work of mobile crews. Over KZT31bn was utilized on hospital treatment of COVID-19 patients at infectious diseases, provisional and quarantine facilities. It is added that the mobile crews handled over 43 thousand visits in July.