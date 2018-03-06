Social initiatives to boost Kazakhstan's economy - Ashimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New social initiatives spearheaded by President Nursultan Nazarbayev will boost Kazakhstan's development in the future, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Mr. Maulen Ashimbayev said Tuesday.

"President's initiatives are timely, they will greatly boost Kazakhstan's development in the future. Secondly, these initiatives are relevant. In his speech the Head of State highlighted the overriding social problems and offered specific tools to solve those problems. Affordable housing and ways to get affordable housing are the key social problems of our society. Despite the fact that record-breaking amount of housing was commissioned last year - over 11 million square meters (!) - hundreds of thousands families in Kazakhstan are still unable to get apartments," Mr. Ashimbayev said at the session of the Nationwide Coalition of Democratic Forces "Kazakhstan-2050" in Astana.



According to him, the initiatives put forward by President Nazarbayev will help solve problems of people with low wages.



Implementation of five social initiatives will also boost development of Kazakhstan's economy in general and increase accessibility of education, Ashimbayev said.



The First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party is confident that the social initiatives are specific and effective.