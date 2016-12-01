Social investments program to be launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC NWF "Samruk-Kazyna" has started a new social investments program "Menin Yelim" (from Kazakh "my country") devoted to the 25th anniversary of Independence, the press service of the company reported. According to Vice Chairman of the Board of Atameken Murat Abenov, the program of social investments will create a social infrastructure and will provide growth of high-quality level of living in regions.

"It is easy to build sports grounds in Astana which then can be presented to a large number of the high-ranking officials. But, I am sure that such projects have little value for people. The program "Menin Yelim" is remarkable because it reconstructs and creates social infrastructure in the regions", Murat Abenov told.

The purpose of the program is to improve the quality of life in the regions, expand people's access to the high-quality urban environment, education, medicine and cultural objects.

The first phase (2016-2017) of the program will cover Akmola, Pavlodar and Mangystau regions, in the years ahead another six areas will be covered. Every year KZT 3 billion will be allocated for the project.

Not only does the program allow to create social infrastructure but also rehabilitates cultural and historical objects, development of folk art, applied art and promotes cultural events in the small cities and villages. The fourth part of the program is devoted to healthy lifestyle projects.