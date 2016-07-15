  • kz
    Social networks reaction to Nice tragedy (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    10:50, 15 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hashtags #PrayForNice, #RechercheNice, #AttentatNice got trending topics on social networks a few hours after the Nice terrorist attack.

    People took it to the social media to post videos and photos from the scene.









     

     

     

    People also express their condolences and support. 



     

           

    The attack occurred on the seaside walk Promenade des Anglaise during a firework display, when a truck plowed through a crowd, killing at least 80 people and injuring over 120. At this time, the driver has been identified as a 31-year-old city resident born in Tunisia.

