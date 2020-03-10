  • kz
    Social payments will not be reduced, Labor Minister

    13:01, 10 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Social payments will not be reduced, said Birzhan Nurymbetov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Answering journalists' questions at a press conference in the Government Nurymbetov stated that the state’s social obligations would be fully fulfilled. He added that the Government has provided KZT3.4 trillion for these purposes.

    He also assured that in the coming years there will be no reduction in social benefits.


    Government of Kazakhstan Social support Government Top Story
