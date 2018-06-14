Social project for children with HIV launched in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A Courage Box social project for children living with HIV has been launched at the Mother and Child regional rehabilitation centre, our correspondent reports.

The union of mothers of HIV-positive children initiated the project. They borrowed this idea from the Ukrainian medical centres. It is purposed to help children under 8 years old living with socially significant diseases, undergoing inpatient treatment and who are administered intravenous and intramuscular injections, cope with psychological stress. After the injection the child may choose any toy from the box.

The project is supported by the regional healthcare department and medical community. There are 240 children living with HIV in the region at large. One of the problems they face is frequent blood tests and injections.