    Social spending of budget must be preserved – Nazarbayev

    13:27, 01 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM We need to preserve social spending of the budget, said President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Parliament's joint meeting in Astana on Thursday.

    “The Parliament has to discuss and adopt the bill on the three-year national budget. The document will determine the principles and approaches of the country’s budget policy for 2017-2019 with the consideration of global tendencies and risks which I have spoken about before. We need to preserve budgetary expenses on social package, I mean pensions, allowances, scholarship allowances and other social payments,” noted N.Nazarbayev.

    He stressed that Kazakhstanis’ living standards must not fall.

