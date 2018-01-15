Sociologists name the most sensitive issues for Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Center for Political Analysis and Strategic Studies of the Nur Otan Party has measured the social well-being of Kazakhstanis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the 1,600 survey respondents, the top three of the most sensitive issues for Kazakhstanis are rising prices for food and essential goods (67.9%), low incomes (30%) and high tariffs for utilities (26.5%).

The top ten also includes loans repayment, poor quality of medical care, corruption, fuel prices, fear of losing a job, lack of own housing and work.

According to the Center's director, Yulia Kuchinskaya, corruption is in the sixth place with 15.4%, which is about 10% lower than in the second quarter of 2016 when the survey began.





In general, according to the experts, throughout the entire 2017, the social well-being of Kazakhstanis was on a good level with 86.2% of the population noting they were in a good mood, 9% experiencing some tension, and only 2.9% feeling fear or anguish.