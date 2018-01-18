Solar energy powered desalination commercially viable: Masdar

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Masdar has announced the outcome of its Renewable Energy Desalination Pilot Programme in Ghantoot, showing that solar energy powered desalination is commercially viable in Abu Dhabi, WAM reports.

Masdar commissioned five pilot projects during the programme to explore the feasibility of using renewable energy to power seawater desalination.

The outcomes of the pilot projects, which revealed during the now-running Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, revealed that solar energy-driven seawater desalination using reverse osmosis technologies offers a commercially attractive, low-cost and sustainable long-term solution for seawater desalination in the Gulf.

The company revealed that energy efficiency improvements of up to 75 percent were achieved through the programme compared with existing technologies employed in the UAE.