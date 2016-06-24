Solar Impulse 2 completes historic 70hr Atlantic crossing (VIDEO)

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A plane powered entirely by the sun made history in the wee hours of Thursday morning after landing in Spain following a 70-hour flight across the Atlantic.

Solar Impulse 2 flew non-stop from New York to Seville, a key and risky leg in the mission to circumnavigate the globe.

Originally estimated to take 90 hours, Solar Impulse 2 took advantage of the longest day of the year and arrived 20 hours ahead of schedule when it touched down at 5 a.m. local time.

Crowds gathered to welcome the plane at the Seville landing strip while mission control watched it unfold from Monaco.

The one-man plane piloted on this leg by Swiss adventurer Bertrand "Captain" Piccard was welcomed to Seville in style by the Spanish Air Force.



More than 17,000 solar cells cover the plane which can achieve the slow and steady top speed of 80kph (50mph) when fully exposed to the sun’s rays.

Using “perpetual endurance,” the plane can travel even in the dark of night, although its optimum speed is reduced to around 48kph (30mph).

See more at RT



