Solid day for Astana's Fuglsang in Tour de France Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The second bunch sprint of the Tour de France was won by Elia Viviani, while Jakob Fuglsang stayed out of trouble during the finale together with his teammates. Halfway today's stage 4, Magnus Cort and Gorka Izagirre were involved in a crash. Izagirre had no serious injuries, but Cort has a small fracture in one of his fingers, x-rays showed after the finish. He will be able to continue the race, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"Actually, it was not a very hectic day, the moments before the crash there was no stress in the peloton. But then out of nowhere somebody crashed, and I was not able to avoid him, so I crashed while almost standing still. In the end, I have a small fracture in one of my fingers, but it shouldn't be a problem. Of course, it's never nice to crash and it will be a bit harder to brake, but I'm confident about continuing the race in the way I was planning to," said Magnus Cort.

"It was a good day for me, I already felt even better than yesterday. Luckily, I was able to avoid a crash, but Magnus Cort who was riding behind me did crash. I hope his injury will have no influence on his performance in the upcoming weeks. But besides that, I think we rode a good race today and I'm feeling confident about the stages that are coming up. Now it's time to recover again, as tomorrow will be another hard day," said Jakob Fuglsang.

After 213,5 kilometers, the riders fought for the stage win in a bunch sprint. Starting from Reims, a small breakaway group was formed to be caught before heading into the streets of Nancy. In these streets, Elia Viviani was the fastest sprinter of the day. There were no changes in the overall classification after stage 4, as Julian Alaphilippe is still leading the race. Jakob Fuglsang finished at the same time and is still 25th, while teammate Alexey Lutsenko is still 23rd.

Tomorrow the start is in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to finish in Colmar after 175,5 kilometers. The stage has four categorized climbs, of which two are in the final 40 kilometers of the race.