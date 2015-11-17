Solutions for housing and utilities infrastructure showcased in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 8th international exhibition "Housing and Public Utilities-EXPO" has started in Astana today.

Leading Kazakhstani and foreign enterprises gathered at the Korme exhibition center to showcase their solutions for housing and utilities infrastructure. This year's exhibition brought together companies from Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany, Belgium, China and South Korea. Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev said in his opening remarks that the ministry had signed memorandums and contracts with international financial organizations worth of $12 billion, much of which will be channeled into the modernization of Kazakhstan's housing and public utilities. "Besides, 100 billion tenge will be forwarded into the reconstruction and development of infrastructure under the Nurly Zhol program," he stressed. Minister Uskenbayev also added that the products exhibited at the event are much-in-demand in Kazakhstan.