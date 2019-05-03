Solutions found to many issues on EAEU integration agenda

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council agreed on solutions to a number of issues on the EAEU integration agenda during meeetings in Yerevan on 29 and 30 April, BelTA learned from the Economy Ministry of Belarus.

Thus, the parties agreed upon the approaches to the development of the EAEU common electricity market. The formation of domestic wholesale electricity markets in those EAEU member states, where these markets have not yet been formed, will be postponed till after the common gas market in the union is up and running. Until that time, legal entities of the EAEU member states can be parties to the electricity trade in the EAEU common market if they do not engage in competitive and monopolistic activities (energy production and distribution). The Belarusian power generating industry will thus get an opportunity to supply electricity to Russia as it implements a large-scale program to upgrade existing power plants. The agreements have been spelled out in the draft protocol which is being prepared for signature at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council due in Nur-Sultan on 29 May.



At the meeting in Yerevan the EEC Board approved a draft agreement on pension security for workers which willresolve the issue of pension rights of citizens who have worked in various EAEU member states. The signing of the agreement is also planned during the nearest session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.



The parties agreed the approaches to the trade negotiations of the EAEU member states with Serbia and Singapore. "Belarus' position was received with understanding. Belarus plans to sign the agreement on trade in services and investment with Singapore (the agreement is part of the overall package of trade agreements) separately after it ocompkletes the negotiations on accession to the WTO," the Economy Ministry said.



"While considering the issues related to trade barriers in the union, the EAEU member states heeded the position, previously repeatedly defended by Belarus at all the levels, regarding the illegality of imposing sectoral restrictions in mutual trade between the EAEU member states on the grounds of doubts about the safety or origin of goods, Belarusian milk, in particular. Restrictions may be applicable only to specific batches of goods and specific companies. This was confirmed by all the parties at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council," the Economy Ministry said.



The parties coordinated the draft decisions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on the EAEU main macroeconomic guidelines for 2019-2020, the EEC report on the competitive situation on the EAEU cross-border markets for 2018. The participants of the meeting also heard out the EEC annual report on monitoring the regulation impact assessment of the decisions of the commission made in 2018. Currently, the EEC and member states are considering Belarus' initiative to hold regulation impact assessment in respect to draft international agreements between the EAEU member states, as many important issues related national business are regulated in this format. The Economy Ministry will continue advancing the initiative.