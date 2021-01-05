  • kz
    Some 1,200 treated for coronavirus in Atyrau rgn

    16:37, 05 January 2021
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region which remains in the coronavirus ‘red’ zone confirmed 149 more coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    4 of them are from Atyrau city, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 91 coronavirus-positive patients are staying at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 38 at district and 778 at infectious diseases hospital at Tengiz oilfield. 43 beat coronavirus in the last day.


