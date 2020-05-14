Some 11,000 nurses off work over COVID-19 in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - A survey by the Federal Nursing Council (COFEN) found that the number of nurses who had to stay away from work due to the new coronavirus from April 5 to May 5 increased 48 times, leaping from 230 suspected and confirmed cases to 11 thousand. The report also shows that deaths tripled in the period, surging from 30 to 98 in a month. The states of São Paulo and Rio stand atop the ranking, Agencia Brasil reports.

The number of nurses off work stood at 12 thousand by last Sunday (May 10). Women are most severely affected—10 thousand had to stop working, with deaths adding up to 60 of the 98 deaths reported.

Protection glasses

The quick advance of COVID-19 among nurses led ophthalmologist Leôncio Queiroz Neto, from the Penido Burnier Institute, to seek more resources for the campaign aimed at distributing protection glasses to health professionals working in hospitals and nursing associations.

Poor protection for the eyes is a risk to public health, he argued. A study by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) cautions that the eyes and the nose are connected through the lachrymal duct and can lead coronavirus to the respiratory system.

Campaign sponsors (Fundação Abióptica, Essilor Brasil, and Allprot) increased the number of glasses donated from 5 thousand to 12 thousand.